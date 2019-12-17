Tamil Nadu electorate crosses six crore, says Election Commission of India

The total electorate of Tamil Nadu has crossed the six crore mark, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Tuesday.
According to the ECI, the electorate in Tamil Nadu, as on December 17 was 6,00,01,329, including 3,03,49,118 women, 2,96,46,287 men and 5,924 transpersons. The electorate was over 5.98 crore before the 2019 general elections.
During the continuous updation, a total of 4,25,303 persons were included and 2,93,732 entries were deleted from the electoral rolls. Another 4,74,976 entries were modified on request during the updation of the electoral rolls, the ECI said.
Tamil Nadu has 39 Lok Sabha constituencies and 234 Assembly constituencies.
