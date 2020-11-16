Tamil Nadu electorate at 6.10 crore as per EC draft rolls

Sholinganallur Assembly Constituency has the largest electorate in the State

As per the draft rolls published on Monday by the Election Commission of India, following a special summary revision, the total electorate in Tamil Nadu stands at 6.10 crore, including 3.09 crore women, 3.01 crore men and 6,385 persons from the third gender. Sholinganallur Assembly Constituency has the largest electorate in the State with 6.55 lakh persons in the rolls and Kilvelur has the smalles electorate with 1.73 lakh persons in the rolls.

There are about 13.75 lakh persons in the draft electoral rolls, who are over 80 years of age, as per the rolls. A total of 2.08 lakh persons, who entered the rolls for the first time. Chennai district has 39.40 lakh persons, the highest among the 37 districts across the State.

The draft rolls have been published in all the districts in the designated locations (mostly polling station locations which are school buildings) and they have also been posted on the website: elections.tn.gov.in. Copies of the electoral rolls would also be handed over to the recognised political parties by the District Election Officers, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo said in an official release.

Special campaigns would be conducted on November 21 and 22, December 12 and 13 at the designated locations (generally the polling stations). "Forms for inclusion/ deletion/ modification/ transposition of entries in the electoral rolls will be available at the Designated Locations. Filled in forms can be submitted there," the release said.

During the claims and objection period between November 16 and December 15 of the special summary revision, an elector or an eligible citizen, who wants to get enrolled or wants to make deletion/correction/transposition in the existing entry may submit form 6, 7, 8, or 8A to: (1) the Booth Level Officer or Electoral Registration Officer / Assistant Electoral Registration Officers office on any working day or (2) Booth Level Officers on Special Camp days at the respective polling stations or (3) rhe Designated Officer at the designated location on any working day.

"Online filing is also possible by going to the websites www.nvsp.in, https://voterportal.eci.gov.in and VOTER HELPLINE Mobile App. Persons, who will be completing 18 years of age on 01.01.2021 and the persons whose names are not included in the Electoral Rolls can apply for inclusion in Form 6," it said.

If a person shifted his/her place of ordinary residence outside the constituency in which he/she was already registered as an elector, he/she should apply in Form 6. In case a person shifts his/her place of ordinary residence from one place to another within the same constituency, the application should be made in Form 8A. For correction of particulars of a person entered in the electoral roll, one should apply in Form-8.

"For obtaining the replacement EPIC on shifting/ correction/ loss/mutilation/ destruction, an application has to be made in Form-001 in the Taluk/Zonal Office," it added.