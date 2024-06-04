Tamil Nadu election result 2024 | T.T.V. Dhinakaran, O. Panneerselvam, Pon Radhakrishnan taste defeat

The DMK front has swept all the 10 constituencies in the southern districts and defeated many prominent candidates of other camps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, who contested as an Independent with the support of the BJP in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency, polled 3,42,882 votes. However, the DMK’s ally IUML’s candidate Nawaz Kani polled 5,09,664 votes.

Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan, who had high hopes of entering Parliament this time, failed to make it as Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth retained the seat with a comfortable margin of 1,79,907 votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The star candidate of the DMK, Kanimozhi, who was again fielded in Thoothukudi, defeated her nearest rival from the AIADMK with a winning margin of 3,93,908 votes. There was no looking back from the time the counting of votes started for the second time MP from Thoothukudi constituency.

The tough battle was witnessed in Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, where sitting MP from the Congress Manickam Tagore was almost trailing behind the first time candidate Vijayaprabhakaran of the DMDK. Only after eight rounds, the Congress candidate came closer to the DMDK candidate. Until the end, it was like a one-day cricket match and finally, he made it by a slender margin. The much hyped Radhikaa Sarathkumar from the BJP came third in the race, though the actor had relied much on the caste votes and her celluloid image.

While Su. Venkatesan of the CPI(M) retained Madurai comfortably, the BJP candidate Raama Srinivasan sprang a surprise by coming to the second position, pushing the AIADMK’s Saravanan to the third place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Theni Lok Sabha constituency drew the attention after AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran jumped in the fray with the backing of the BJP. Though speculations were very much in his favour, the DMK’s strongman Thanga Tamilselvan emerged victorious.

In Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency, BJP’s Nainar Nagenthran tasted defeat in the hands of Congress candidate Robert Bruce. After the Congress candidate established a sizable lead after about five hours of counting, the BJP candidate left the centre.

As expected by many political observers, the first timer Rani Srikumar if the DMK emerged victorious in Tenkasi (Reserved) constituency by defeating two prominent personalities, Dr. K Krishnasamy, founder of the Puthiya Tamilagam, who contested on the AIADMK symbol, and John Pandian, who represented the BJP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.