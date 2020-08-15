Tamil Nadu economy will recover quickly, will be leading State in the country, Chief Minister says

CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu will recover quickly from the economic distress caused by COVID-19 and will continue to be the leading State in economic indicators in the country, with the State attracting new investments during the three months of the pandemic, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Saturday.

In his Independence Day address, Mr. Palaniswami said, “During the pandemic period alone, agreements for 41 new industrial projects have been signed. Through this, ₹30,667 crore of investments will come in and 67,212 new jobs will be generated. Also, to alleviate the suffering faced by Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in this period, a total of ₹7,043 crore of loans have been sanctioned so far, making Tamil Nadu the No.1 State in the country.”

He said, “Due to the continuous efforts taken by our government, Tamil Nadu has been ranked no.1 by Projects Today in India for attracting investments even during the pandemic, from April to June and for creating new employment opportunities”.

In a speech that laid special focus on the current pandemic situation, Mr. Palaniswami praised frontline workers for their dedication and service. “I express my heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses, conservancy and sanitation workers, staff of municipal administration, revenue department, police, fire, cooperation and food department and other government departments who have worked with dedication during this period,” he said.

Mr. Palaniswami also announced an increase in the pension for freedom fighters to ₹17,000 from ₹16,000 and family pension and special pay given to kin of freedom fighters to ₹8,500 from ₹8,000.

Celebrations marked by pandemic protocols

The celebrations for the 74th Independence Day at Fort St. George were marked by pandemic protocols. The Chief Minister hoisted the Tricolour while wearing a mask, invitees wore masks, those who were not wearing a mask were handed one by officials, seating arrangements were made keeping in mind physical distancing and entrances to the invitees galleries had automatic sanitiser-dispensing machines.

Police officials, government staff, and the troops giving the Guard of Honour too, wore masks. However, a section of the media -- camera personnel and photographers ended up being clustered together before the arrival of the Chief Minister and during his inspection of the Guard of Honour.

Earlier Mr. Palaniswami received the Guard of Honour. He also gave away a number of awards on the occasion.