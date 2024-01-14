ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu doubles financial compensation in cases of human-wildlife conflict

January 14, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu government has increased the compensation provided to those who suffer permanent incapacitation and to the families of those who lose their lives in instances of human-wildlife conflict, from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh with immediate effect. According to a release, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the increase after a review following representations and taking into account the hardships faced by the affected families. The release recalled that the government had increased the compensation from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh in 2021. The government had also created a corpus of ₹ 10 crores to enable speedy disbursement of compensation claims.

