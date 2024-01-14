Tamil Nadu doubles financial compensation in cases of human-wildlife conflict

January 14, 2024 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST

The Tamil Nadu government has increased the compensation provided to those who suffer permanent incapacitation and to the families of those who lose their lives in instances of human-wildlife conflict, from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh with immediate effect. According to a release, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the increase after a review following representations and taking into account the hardships faced by the affected families. The release recalled that the government had increased the compensation from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh in 2021. The government had also created a corpus of ₹ 10 crores to enable speedy disbursement of compensation claims.