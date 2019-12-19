TN does not recognise Anna varsity’s 5-year M.Sc. Electronic Media

Anna University’s five-year integrated MSc Electronic Media degree with a focus on visual communication is not recognised by the government. Students who graduate from this programme are not eligible to apply for government jobs. Recently, graduates lost out on applying for 33 posts advertised by the Teachers Recruitment Board for vacancies in government arts and science colleges in the State.

The degree, offered by the Department of Media Sciences since 2002, is a one-of-its-kind programme that includes training in programme production for television and radio. The Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TANSCHE) have not accepted it as equivalent to the conventional degree in visual communication offered by the University of Madras.

A panel of professors that evaluated the programme content is convinced that the course structure is more than 75% equal in content to the conventional degree. Anna University’s professors say they are clueless as to why TANSCHE refuses equivalence.

Council officials maintain that Anna University is offering a specialised degree that does not fall under the ambit of either the All India Council for Technical Education or the University Grants Commission.

“Either AICTE or UGC should give approval for the course. It should be easy for Anna University, with its reputation, to get the approval. We have to follow the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission’s format. It is not like we are stubborn. We have approved of a programme from a deemed university as equivalent. The State government has laid down certain rules and we have to follow them,” the official said.

Another issue is the lack of inclusion of language in the first two years of the course and the length of practical training/internship that students take up. Under the 10+2+3 system the students must learn a language in the first four semesters, which Anna University’s degree does not offer. Also, unlike other departments at the University, the students in this programme undergo 18 months of practical training and internship.

Anil D. Sahasrabudhe, chairman of the All India Council for Technical Education said the university had the autonomy to start programmes without the Council's approval.

“Ultimately appointment should be based on what the candidate is capable of and not what the education qualification is,” he pointed out.