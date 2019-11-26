Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police says all records to be maintained in Tamil

J.K. Tripathy, DGP of Tamil Nadu

J.K. Tripathy, DGP of Tamil Nadu   | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

J.K. Tripathy has issued a circular in this regard, asking for all case diaries, drafts, memos and letters to be written in Tamil

The Tamil Nadu Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy has issued a circular asking police personnel in the State to maintain all records in Tamil.

In a communication, which was sent to all commissioners and zonal inspector generals of police, Mr. Tripathy said he had held a review meeting with officials on the implementation of the official language recently.

“Police personnel should maintain all records such as personal diary, case diary and general diary in Tamil language. They should sign in Tamil in the attendance register. All drafts, memos and letters should be written in Tamil,” said the communication.

All police vehicles should carry ‘Kaval’ in Tamil and the word ‘Police’ should not be used hereafter. All signboards and seals should be altered to Tamil. He also said necessary instructions have been given to all staff to follow this.

