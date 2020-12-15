Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Deputy CM hands over ₹5 lakh from personal funds for BAPASI corpus

On Tuesday, Deputy CM O. Panneerselvam handed over the cheque to S. Vairavan, former president of BAPASI and treasurer S.K. Murugan at the State Secretariat   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Tuesday handed over a cheque of ₹5 lakh from his personal funds, to the Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) for its corpus fund.

A press release said the Deputy Chief Minister had earlier made the commitment to BAPASI. On Tuesday, he handed over the cheque to S. Vairavan, former president of BAPASI and treasurer S.K. Murugan at the State Secretariat.

