ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu delegation to submit representation on Cauvery on September 18

September 17, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated September 18, 2023 02:50 am IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan will lead the delegation.

The Hindu Bureau

A woman collects water from the Cauvery near the Stanley Reservoir at Mettur in Tamil Nadu on August 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In a show of political unity on the issue of obtaining Cauvery water for the delta region, a delegation of MPs from Tamil Nadu, including members of the AIADMK and other Opposition parties, will meet Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in Delhi on September 18 and submit a representation to prevail upon the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to order the release of 12,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

Minister for Water Resources Duraimurugan will lead the delegation, which includes T.R. Baalu (DMK), S. Jothi Mani (Congress), M. Thambi Durai and N. Chandrasekaran (AIADMK), K. Subbarayan (CPI), P.R. Natarajan (CPI-M), Vaiko (MDMK), Thol. Thirumavalavan (VCK), Anbumani Ramadoss (PMK), G.K. Vasan (TMC), K. Navas Kani (IUML) and A.K.P. Chinraj (KMDK).

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday announced that a delegation of MPs from all parties in Tamil Nadu will meet the Jal Shakti Minister and urge him to prevail upon the CWMA to order the release of 12,500 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister had said that the delegation will submit a memorandum to the Union Minister, urging him to direct Karnataka to release water based on the orders of the CWMA and the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US