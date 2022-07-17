Tamil Nadu delegation makes pitch in U.S. to bring in more R&D centres

A team was led by Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu

A team was led by Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu

The industrial delegation from Tamil Nadu met some top companies, including Amazon and Microsoft, during their visit to the United States.

Headed by Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu, the delegation discussed with the companies the new policies and incentives Tamil Nadu could offer them for future expansion plans.

“The delegation met up with teams from around 10-15 companies. We met with firms which already have their presence in Tamil Nadu and informed them that the State will provide all support if they want to expand operations here,” said an official, who was part of the delegation. “We have also extensively spoken about the newly released R&D policy and nd asked firms to set up their R&D centers in the State,” he added.

The policy that was released earlier this month aims at increasing the inputs to R&D, including the number of researchers and scientists, increase the outputs for innovation, such as patents and publications and develop a synergetic innovation ecosystem of research parks, research centres, centres of excellence, and innovation hubs.

The delegation met teams from Sanmina Corporation and discussed its contribution to Tamil Nadu’s electronics manufacturing growth. A discussion was held with Randhir Thakur, president, Intel Foundry Services, on the opportunities the State offered in the emerging semiconductor segment.

The Minister and the team also met Nasdaq listed Freshworks founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham. The official, who went along with the delegation, said no formal MoUs were signed. But some of the meetings would translate into investments in future.