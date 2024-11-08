Tamil Nadu declares snakebite envenoming a notifiable disease

In a significant move to tackle the public health challenge of snakebites, the Tamil Nadu government has officially declared snakebite envenomation as a notifiable disease under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, 1939.

A G.O. was issued in this regard by the Health and Family Welfare Department on November 4, following which a notification was published in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette on November 6.

Snakebite envenomation, a life-threatening medical condition caused by venomous snake bites, is a major health concern in rural and snake-endemic regions. Often preventable, it poses a risk to vulnerable populations, including agricultural workers, children, and those living in tropical and subtropical areas.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognised snakebite as a global public health issue and launched a strategy to reduce snakebite-induced deaths and disabilities worldwide.

The declaration follows the National Action Plan for Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming, which was published by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier this year. The plan aims to halve snakebite deaths by 2030 through a ‘One Health’ approach, integrating human, animal, and environmental health interventions.

By making snakebite a notifiable disease, the Tamil Nadu government aims to improve the collection of vital data, strengthen clinical infrastructure, and ensure the efficient distribution of anti-snake venom. This move is expected to lead to better prevention strategies, reduce mortality rates, and enhance treatment facilities across the state.

Under the new directive, both government and private hospitals are now required to report cases of snakebites and related fatalities to the government. This mandatory reporting system will be integrated with the State’s Integrated Health Information Platform under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Program.

Authorities have noted that there has been a significant underreporting of snakebite cases and deaths in existing data, and the new system is designed to bridge this gap, a release from the government said.

