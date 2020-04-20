Tamil Nadu decides to continue lockdown till May 3

Tamil Nadu government on Monday announced that the COVID-19 lockdown in place would continue to be enforced till May 3. The decision also indicates that there would not be any relaxation of lockdown till that date.

According to an official release, the lockdown under State Disaster Management Act, 2005 was in place and all other restrictions imposed by the Centre would continue till May 3 “since containment efforts against the spread of COVID-19 were required to be intensified.”

“Exemptions granted by the government for essential works and services would continue,” it specified and went on to say that “if the severity of the spread declines, decisions would be taken after receiving the report from the expert committee.”

The release also cited the decisions taken by governments in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, Telangana, Maharashtra and Gujarat to continue with the lockdown in their respective States.

Though the Centre had earlier extended the lockdown till May 3, it had left it to the State governments to decide on whether to relax the conditions for specific industries from April 20.

Earlier in the day, the 21-member Expert Committee, constituted to plan the lockdown exit strategy, submitted its report on Monday. Afterwards, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami chaired a meeting of senior Ministers and officials in the Secretariat.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Forest Minister Dindigul C. Sreenivasan, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan, Municipal Administration Minister S.P. Velumani, Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar, Higher Education Minister K.P. Anbalagan, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, Revenue Minister R.B. Udhayakumar, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam, Director General of Police J.K. Tripathy and other senior officials were also present.