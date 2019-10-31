Tamil Nadu Day to be observed tomorrow

Five decades after the State was renamed as Tamil Nadu, the government is gearing up to observe Tamil Nadu Day — it’s formation day — on November 1. This is the first time that the occasion is being observed, after it was announced by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the Assembly earlier this year.

An elaborate celebration is being organised by the Tamil Development Department on Friday. At an official function on November 1, Mr. Palaniswami will deliver the keynote address. Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Personnel and Administrative Reforms Minister D. Jayakumar and Minister for Tamil Language and Culture K. Pandiarajan are also expected to take part.

A conference of Tamil scholars and award-winners and traditional and cultural programmes will be organised at Kalaivanar Arangam on Wallajah Salai.

Following representations from various quarters, the Chief Minister had, in July, announced that Tamil Nadu Day will be observed on November 1 every year.

The Madras State was formed on November 1, 1956 from the erstwhile Madras Presidency. The Madras State was eventually renamed Tamil Nadu in 1969.

The State unit of the CPI(M) said in a statement on Wednesday that it will observe Tamil Nadu Day on November 1.