756 test positive for COVID-19 in T.N.

CHENNAI

22 November 2021 01:57 IST

14 deaths take the toll to 36,375; Coimbatore reports 130 cases

With 756 more people testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, 8,722 people are under treatment in Tamil Nadu. So far, 27,20,271 people have tested positive. They include 22,23,162 people aged 13-60; 3,93,646 senior citizens; and 1,03,463 children.

Coimbatore reported 130 fresh cases, Chennai, 112, Erode, 80, and Chengalpattu, 56.

More cases were reported from the western districts of Tiruppur (49), Salem (44) and Namakkal (42). However, no fresh infection was reported in Tenkasi and Tirupattur. Fewer than 10 fresh infections were reported in 28 districts.

As many as 847 people were discharged, and the total number of recovered people went up to 26,75,174. In Chennai, 1,299 people are under treatment and Chengalpattu has 693 active cases. Fourteen deaths were reported from eight districts. While one of the dead had no co-morbid conditions, the others had pre-existing health issues. So far, 36,375 people have died of the infection. Chennai, with five deaths, recorded the most number of fatalities.