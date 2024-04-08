Tamil Nadu could have attracted more investments with a clean government: Anurag Singh Thakur 

April 08, 2024 11:19 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said that Tamil Nadu was lagging behind Karnataka in the start-up ecosystem and also that the State could have attracted more investments if there was a clean government in place.

Canvassing for BJP Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency candidate Tamilisai Soundararajan at an event organised at the Rajasthan Youth Association Madras Metro in T. Nagar, he said that under 10 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government investments into India have increased to $81 billion from $33 billion in 2014.

Due to Mr. Modi’s good governance and development, investments are coming into India and States, including Tamil Nadu, are taking advantage. It is a good sign as it generates employment and brings many other benefits, he said.

If there was a clean government, Tamil Nadu could have attracted much more investments. If Karnataka could get more investments and be number one in the start-up ecosystem, why not Tamil Nadu, Mr. Thakur asked. Instead of promoting the youth of the State, the DMK is promoting one youth in the party. Sonia Gandhi is promoting one youth Rahul Gandhi and Mr. Stalin is promoting another youth (indirectly referring to Udhayanidhi Stalin), he said.

He also questioned the silence of the DMK and the Congress over the issue of ceding of Katchatheevu island to Sri Lanka.

Mr. Thakur also highlighted the achievements of the 10-year Modi government, including the increase in number of airports and various other infrastructure projects and public sector banks in good health, among others. From sports to science software to start-up, India is reaching a new high and we are progressing in every sector and world is looking at India and Mr. Modi with hope, he said.