Tamil Nadu constitutes two panels over water disputes with Kerala

Exchanging pleasantries: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram recently. S. MAHINSHA

They will deal with issues relating to Parambikulam-Aliyar and Pandiyar-Punnampuzha projects

In line with its agreement with Kerala towards resolving various inter-State water disputes, the Tamil Nadu government on Thursday constituted two committees for dealing with issues relating to the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP) and the Pandiyar-Punnampuzha project.

The constitution of these panels by both sides was one of the agreements made between Tamil Nadu and Kerala during a meeting held in Thiruvananathapuram last month.

Secretary of Tamil Nadu’s Public Works Department (PWD) K. Manivasan would lead both the committees constituted by the State government. Cauvery Technical Committee chairperson R. Subramanian is also part of both the panels.

Other members of the PAP are: Retired PWD engineer R. Ilangovan, Superintending Engineer P. Muthusamy and Superintending Engineer with Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) A. Munawar Sulthana.

Retired PWD engineer E. Thamizharasan, Superintending Engineer S. Sivalingam and Ms. Sulthana are part of the panel on Pandiyar-Punnampuzha project.

The PAP aims at facilitating the diversion of eight west-flowing rivers to Tamil Nadu for the benefit of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts.

The Pandiyar-Punnampuzha Hydroelectric Project envisages the construction of four dams, two diversion weirs, and powerhouses and thereby harness water from Devala-Punnampuzha river systems that empties into the Arabian Sea.

Last month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami led a delegation to Thiruvananthapuram and held discussions with his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan and officials over various inter-State water disputes.

