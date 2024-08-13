Tamil Nadu Congress to boycott Governor R.N. Ravi's Independence Day tea party on August 15

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday (August 13, 2024) said the party would boycott the Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi’s tea party on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, 2024, alleging he had consistently tried to obstruct the functioning of the democratically elected government in the State.

In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai said while Article 163 of Indian Constitution states that the “Governor of a state must act in accordance with the aid and advice of the state’s Council of Ministers,” Mr. Ravi has persistently disregarded the recommendations of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet.

“He has delayed assent to over 12 Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for an extended period. Constitutionally, he must either grant assent to the Bills or return them to the Assembly with his comments. Once the Assembly passes the Bill again, with or without amendments, and sends it back to the Governor, he has no option but to give his assent, as per Article 200 of the Constitution,” the TNCC president said.

“However, by continuously acting against the Constitution, the Tamil Nadu government was compelled to approach the Supreme Court, which delivered a clear verdict against the Governor, questioning what he has been doing by not approving the Bills passed by the Assembly,” he added.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai also spoke about the Governor’s refusal to administer the Oath of Office to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA K. Ponmudy after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in March, 2024, forcing the State government to approach the apex court again.

“What right does the Governor have to return the NEET exemption Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly for reconsideration, claiming it is against the interests of rural people?”K. SelvaperunthagaiTNCC president

The Governor has expressed numerous statements that are not in line “with the sentiments of the Tamil people,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai claimed.

According to him, Mr. Ravi had spoken against the principles of secularism and disregarded the recommendations of the Tamil Nadu government in appointing Vice-Chancellors to universities in the State, withholding 20 Bills pertaining to their appointment.