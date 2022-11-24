Tamil Nadu Congress suspends Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan

November 24, 2022 05:46 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - CHENNAI:

Over a week after a tussle broke out at Tamil Nadu Congress Committee headquarters Satyamurthi Bhavan between supporters of Nanguneri MLA Ruby R. Manoharan and others, K.R. Ramasamy, president, of the party’s Disciplinary Committee on Thursday announced the “temporary suspension” of the legislator. Mr. Manoharan is also treasurer of the TNCC.

The development comes against the backdrop of a section of senior leaders seeking a change in leadership in the TNCC citing the open tussle at the party office.

The Disciplinary panel had issued a show cause notice and directed Mr. Manoharan to appear before it on November 24 and give his explanation over the scuffle that broke out at the party headquarters on November 15.

Mr. Manoharan’s supporters had protested against some organisational appointments when a meeting called by TNCC president K.S. Alagiri was under way to discuss measures to strengthen the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Mr. Manoharan had in a letter expressed his views and sought more time for appearing.

Mr. Ramasamy, however, said the Disciplinary Committee had decided that the views expressed by the legislator are not acceptable. Mr. Manoharan has been directed to appear during the next hearing and until then he shall be suspended from the party, he said.

Mr. Ramaswamy told journalists that the next date of hearing would be decided later.

Meanwhile, Mr. Manoharan told reporters that since he had a prior programme he could not appear before the Disciplinary Committee. He said he has worked hard for the party’s development and the decision to suspend him is disappointing and painful. “The All India Congress Committee will take a final decision and I will abide by it,” he said.

Congress MP Karti P. Chidambaram condemned the decision to suspend Mr. Manoharan, without hearing him.

Meanwhile, M.P. Ranjan Kumar, president of the Tamil Nadu Congress SC Department, who was also served a show notice about the incident, appeared before the panel on Thursday and expressed his views.