Tamil Nadu Congress seeks public apology from Khushbu on her ‘Cheri language’ remark

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) Scheduled Caste wing head Ranjan Kumar on Thursday said BJP member and actor Khushbu Sundar should tender a public apology for her ‘Cheri language’ remark.
“Khushbu’s remark has hurt the sentiments of the SC community. She has to realise her mistake and delete the post on X (formerly Twitter) immediately,” he said in a statement. If she fails to do so, a massive protest would be organised, he warned.
Following a controversy over her remarks, Ms Khushbu had claimed she used the French word ‘Chéri’, meaning beloved, and not the Tamil word ‘Cheri’, which is attracting criticism on social media.
