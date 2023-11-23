Tamil Nadu Congress seeks public apology from Khushbu on her ‘Cheri language’ remark

November 23, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) Scheduled Caste wing head Ranjan Kumar on Thursday said BJP member and actor Khushbu Sundar should tender a public apology for her ‘Cheri language’ remark.

“Khushbu’s remark has hurt the sentiments of the SC community. She has to realise her mistake and delete the post on X (formerly Twitter) immediately,” he said in a statement. If she fails to do so, a massive protest would be organised, he warned.

Following a controversy over her remarks, Ms Khushbu had claimed she used the French word ‘Chéri’, meaning beloved, and not the Tamil word ‘Cheri’, which is attracting criticism on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.