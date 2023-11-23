HamberMenu
Tamil Nadu Congress seeks public apology from Khushbu on her ‘Cheri language’ remark

November 23, 2023 02:11 pm | Updated 02:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) Scheduled Caste wing head Ranjan Kumar on Thursday said BJP member and actor Khushbu Sundar should tender a public apology for her Cheri language’ remark.

“Khushbu’s remark has hurt the sentiments of the SC community. She has to realise her mistake and delete the post on X (formerly Twitter) immediately,” he said in a statement. If she fails to do so, a massive protest would be organised, he warned.

Following a controversy over her remarks, Ms Khushbu had claimed she used the French word ‘Chéri’, meaning beloved, and not the Tamil word ‘Cheri’, which is attracting criticism on social media.

