Tamil Nadu Congress Committee will resolve grievances of unhappy party leaders: AICC general secretary

February 22, 2024 03:09 pm | Updated 03:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge for Tamil Nadu, Ajoy Kumar on Thursday, February 2024 said any party leader who is unhappy can talk to him and he will try to address the grievances.

“If people have any issues, they must talk to me. My doors and the doors of the Pradesh Congress Committee are open. We will listen to them and address their grievances. If they go to the BJP they will regret for the rest of their life,” he told reporters at the party’s State headquarters Satyamurthy Bhavan. He was responding to a question about rumors that Congress MLA S. Vijayadharani is joining the BJP.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai said Vijayadharani is not quitting the party. “I spoke to her two days back. She is in Delhi to represent a sensitive case in the Supreme Court. She is a three-time MLA and has high respect for Congress and its high command. She will be back in a week and there is no rift or difference of opinion,” he said.

Earlier, Ajoy Kumar along with Selvaperunthagai and other Congress MLAs met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Mr. Kumar said the seat sharing talks have been cordial and expressed hope that the I.N.D.I.A. block led by the DMK in Tamil Nadu would win all 39 Lok Sabha seats and one seat in Puducherry.

He also criticized the 10 years of the Narendra Modi government and termed it as “Worst injustice in the history of independent India”. The CBI, ED and IT were acting like bouncers of the Modi government, Mr. Kumar alleged. He said federalism was under threat and the Centre was not given funds due to the non-BJP ruled States and did not give any funds towards flood relief to Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Modi has insulted the social justice practice and platform of the Dravidian parties, Mr. Kumar alleged further. BJP Tamil Nadu should share its view on social justice, caste census and Periyar, he said.

“Tamil Nadu has given a tight slap to the RSS ideology. It is the bastion for fighting the BJP, a fascist, communal, criminal, and wicked political party,” Mr. Kumar said.