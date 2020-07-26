Tamil Nadu Congress Committee to protest before Raj Bhavan on Monday

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) will hold a protest before Raj Bhavan in Guindy on Monday, against the BJP’s alleged role in the ongoing political crisis in Rajashthan.
In a statement, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said the move follows the decision taken by the party high command that the Pradesh Congress Committees of all States will protest in front of Raj Bhavans on Monday against the Rajasthan Governor’s refusal to accept the Congress government’s recommendations to hold the Madhya Pradesh Assembly session to conduct a floor test.
TNCC leaders K. Jayakumar, H. Vasanthakumar and K. Vishnu Prasad and party district secretaries will spearhead the protest at 11 a.m. on Monday, the statement said.
In a separate statement, Mr. Alagiri extended support to the protest called by The All-India Farmers Struggle Co-ordination Committee on July 27, urging the Centre to repeal four proposed legislations -- the Electricity (Amendment) Act 2020, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, the Agricultural Products Marketing Act 2020 and the Agricultural Price Guarantee and Agricultural Service Contract Protection Act 2020.
