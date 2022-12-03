Tamil Nadu Congress Committee starts drive to strengthen its base in T.N.

December 03, 2022 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Saturday participated in a party flag hoisting exercise at 10 spots in North Chennai organised by the party’s North Chennai (West) District Congress Committee.

The exercise, organised by J. Dillibabu, president, District Congress Committee (North Chennai (West) district), is a part of the party’s outreach programme being undertaken to supplement the efforts of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra across India.

Mr. Alagiri spoke about the importance of flagging the various issues faced by the country today as a result of the policies introduced by the ruling BJP and how they are a threat to democracy in India. Recently, the TNCC leadership had met with its elected representatives and office-bearers to urge them to hoist party flags in at least 100 places in each Assembly constituency.

A senior leader in TNCC said each District Congress Committee had been instructed to hoist a total of 23,400 party flags (with stone engraving of office-bearers) and form booth committees with members in order to strengthen the party’s base.

The State Unit is also likely to send out a circular to all senior leaders, former TNCC presidents, office-bearers and elected members of TNCC – Member of Parliament, Member of Legislative Council and members of local bodies – with their own targets.

“The party will urge senior leaders, office-bearers and elected members to fulfil their own targets in a circular. This will be separate from the target that has been set for district committees,” an office-bearer said.

Even as the BJP’s State leadership takes aggressive steps to grow in Tamil Nadu, the TNCC’s leadership continues to grapple with internal bickering that has plagued the party for many, many years.

Sources in the State unit said senior leaders, such as K.V. Thangkabalu (former TNCC president), E.V.K.S. Elangovan (former president), Congress Legislative Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai and a few others, had been absent from political events organised by the TNCC recently.