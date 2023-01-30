Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test on March 25

January 30, 2023 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - CHENNAI

The Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) for centralised admission to postgraduate courses, including MBA and MCA, offered in the State by Anna University, its affiliated colleges and Annamalai University, will be conducted in 14 cities on the forenoon and afternoon of March 25 respectively.

CEETA-PG, the common entrance test for other PG courses, such as ME, M. Tech, M. Arch and M. Plan, will be held on the forenoon of March 26.

Details are available at https://tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet/index.html. Candidates may mail their queries to tanceeta@gmail.com, the secretary, TANCET has said.