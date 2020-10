Tamil Nadu CM's mother cremated at native village

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami along with AIADMK leaders and cadres during the funeral procession of his mother K.Thavasayi Ammal at his native village Siluvampalayam near Edappadi in Salem district in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, 13 October 2020. | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

SALEM:

13 October 2020 11:38 IST

Villagers and AIADMK cadres took part in the funeral procession in large numbers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi.K.Palaniswami's mother K.Thavasayi Ammal, who died late Monday night, was cremated along the banks of Cauvery river in Salem district on Tuesday morning.

The cremation was done by around 9 a.m. Mr. Palaniswami and his brother Govindhan performed the final rites at the pyre bed set along the banks of Cauvery river at their native village Siluvampalayam in Edappadi here.

Thavasayi Ammal was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. She breathed her last at a private hospital in Salem.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, Mr.Palaniswami reached Salem by road during the early hours of Tuesday.

State cabinet ministers P.Thangamani, V.Saroja, M.R.Vijayabhaskar, K.A.Sengottaiyan, K.C.Karuppannan, S.P.Velumani and K.T. Rajenthra Balaji, ADGP, Law and Order, Rajesh Das, and senior government officials paid their respects.

Villagers and AIADMK cadres took part in the funeral procession in large numbers.