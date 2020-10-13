Tamil Nadu CM's mother cremated at native village

Villagers and AIADMK cadres took part in the funeral procession in large numbers.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi.K.Palaniswami's mother K.Thavasayi Ammal, who died late Monday night, was cremated along the banks of Cauvery river in Salem district on Tuesday morning.

The cremation was done by around 9 a.m. Mr. Palaniswami and his brother Govindhan performed the final rites at the pyre bed set along the banks of Cauvery river at their native village Siluvampalayam in Edappadi here.

Thavasayi Ammal was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments. She breathed her last at a private hospital in Salem.

Earlier, Mr.Palaniswami reached Salem by road during the early hours of Tuesday.

State cabinet ministers P.Thangamani, V.Saroja, M.R.Vijayabhaskar, K.A.Sengottaiyan, K.C.Karuppannan, S.P.Velumani and K.T. Rajenthra Balaji, ADGP, Law and Order, Rajesh Das, and senior government officials paid their respects.

Villagers and AIADMK cadres took part in the funeral procession in large numbers.