Tamil Nadu CM will decide on conducting of board exams next year, Minister says

25 December 2020 14:07 IST

School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan said a decision on whether the board exams would be held before the Assembly elections next year, would be taken after a discussion

A decision regarding the conducting of board examinations before the State Assembly elections 2021 will be taken by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan told media persons at Gobichettipalayam here on Friday.

To a question about whether board examinations will be conducted before the elections or if the exams would be cancelled, the Minister said that he would discuss the issue with the CM after which the right decision would be taken. The Minister clarified that private schools can conduct their half-yearly exams online only if they are willing and added that the conduct of exams is not mandatory. “We had cancelled the half-yearly exams for government schools and private schools can conduct them only if they are willing”, he said.

To a question about students who were declared ‘passed’ based on their quarterly and half-yearly exam marks in the last academic year, while both the exams were cancelled this year, the Minister said that the situation was different this year. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a complete lockdown and people could not come out earlier. But now the situation is different,” he said.