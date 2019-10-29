Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM urges public to close abandoned pits properly

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. File   | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Edappadi K. Palaniswami condoles the death of two-year-old Sujith Wilson, to visit boy's village today

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami called upon the general public to close abandoned pits properly after following all safety procedures to avoid untoward incidents in the future.

In his statement, Mr. Palaniswami condoled the death of two-year-old Sujith Wilson, whose body was recovered from an abandoned borewell pit at Nadukattupatti bear Manapparai in Tiruchi district.

“I extend my deep condolences to Sujith’s parents and relatives,” he said and thanked Ministers and officials who were involved in the rescue round the clock.

Sujith Wilson's mother and family members in Manapparai, Tiruchi.

Sujith Wilson's body recovered from borewell after 80 hours

 

Three Ministers — C. Vijaya Baskar, Vellamandi N. Natarajan and S. Valarmathi — and Commissioner of Revenue Administration were deputed to the site to supervise rescue operations that commenced after the boy fell into the pit on Friday evening.

It was unfortunate that despite massive rescue operations that went on round the clock, the boy could not be saved, the CM said.

Noting that the procedures and rules to be followed while digging a borewell had been notified in the Government Gazette since long, Mr. Palaniswami said: “I have instructed District Collectors to ensure compliance and to take strict action against violators.”

Mr. Palaniswami would also visit Sujith Wilson’s parents and relatives at Nadukattupatti on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

