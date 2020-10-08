Tamil Nadu CM urges Karnataka to fill up vacancies in Tamil schools

In a letter to Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa, Mr. Palaniswami also asked him to grant recognition/permission to open new private schools with Tamil as a medium of instruction

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Wednesday wrote to his counterpart in Karnataka B.S. Yediyurappa, urging him to fill up vacancies of Tamil teachers in government and aided schools in the neighbouring State. He also insisted on reopening such schools that were recently closed.

In his letter, Mr. Palaniswami also asked the Karnakata CM to grant recognition/permission to open new private schools with Tamil as a medium of instruction. He also insisted on the restoration of Tamil schools, which have been converted into other language schools.

Mr. Palaniswami’s letter followed a representation received from the Karnataka Tamil School and College Teachers Association, which indicated that there were many vacancies of Tamil teachers in government-run and aided schools and that the Karnataka government had not given approval for opening of new private Tamil schools.

Tamilians have been contributing significantly to the all-round economic development of the State of Karnataka. In particular, Tamilians have made immense contribution in developing the Kolar Gold Mines, Hutti Gold Mines, Sandur Manganese Mines, Coffee Estates in Chikmagalur, Mangalore, etc, the Chief Minister said. “They have also been playing a major role in construction sectors and agriculture sector in Karnataka,” Mr. Palaniswami said and reiterated his request to take immediate action to protect the interests of Tamil-speaking people.

The Karnataka government had started many Tamil schools in various districts over the years to enable Tamil students to study in their mother tongue. The Karnataka government had granted approval as well as provided grants to private Tamil schools.