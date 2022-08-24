Tamil Nadu CM urges Centre to secure release of fishermen from Sri Lankan custody

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 24, 2022 23:23 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has written to Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, urging the Centre to secure the release of 10 fishermen from Tamil Nadu who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on August 22.

In the letter, Mr. Stalin said this was the fifth instance of fishermen’s arrest since June, and such incidents were recurring unabated, intimidating the fishermen and affecting their livelihood. Currently, 94 fishing boats from Tamil Nadu were in Sri Lankan custody, he said. “I request you to press for the early release of all the fishermen and fishing boats apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy,” Mr. Stalin said.

As for the condition imposed by a court in Sri Lanka that the owner of the boat should appear before it to claim ownership of the vessel, the Chief Minister said it was not feasible, considering the prevailing situation in Sri Lanka, and therefore, an exemption from personal appearance may be sought for the boat owners.

