Tamil Nadu CM unveils new infrastructure projects

CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami unveiled a four-storey building with 32 housing tenements and three Amma wedding halls in Ayapakkam, Korattur and Velachery constructed at a total cost of ₹45.58 crore   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Tuesday unveiled new housing tenements, wedding halls and bridges constructed across various parts of the State through video conference.

Mr. Palaniswami unveiled a four-storey building with 32 housing tenements and three Amma wedding halls in Ayapakkam, Korattur and Velachery constructed at a total cost of ₹45.58 crore. He also unveiled 11 new bridges constructed in Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Erode, Kallakurichi, Namakkal, Thanjavur, The Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Tiruvarur districts at a total cost of ₹27.16 crore.

The CM also handed over an appointment order to the son of a person who was killed during the protest against the Sterlite Copper Plant in Thoothukudi district.

Deputy Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, Electricity Minister P. Thangamani, Social Welfare Minister V. Saroja, Information Minister Kadambur C. Raju, Rural Industries Minister P. Benjamin, Minister for Tamil Culture K. Pandiarajan, Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam and senior officials were present.

