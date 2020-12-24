Tamil Nadu CM to chair meeting on Dec 28 to discuss COVID-19 situation

CHENNAI

24 December 2020 16:01 IST

The CM is expected to make an announcement on extending the COVID-19 lockdown beyond 2020, or allowing fresh relaxations

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami will chair a meeting of District Collectors and medical and public health experts on December 28 to discuss the COVID-19 scenario in the State.

Based on the inputs received and reviewed in these meetings, the CM is expected to make an announcement on whether to extend the COVID-19 lockdown beyond 2020 or whether to announce fresh relaxations.

Advertising

Advertising

Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam is expected to chair a meeting of District Collectors on December 26 to review the COVID-19 situation across the State. The State government has already banned New Year celebrations on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021, as part of measures to control the spread of COVID-19.