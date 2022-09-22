Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits DGP office; receives pleas from police personnel

“After receiving the pleas, CM Stalin assured appropriate action on them,” an official release said.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 22, 2022 15:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin planting a sapling of magizham on the campus of the Director General of Police office, in Chennai, on September 22. Also seen in picture are Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy; C. Sylendra Babu, DGP; and Shankar Jiwal, Greater Chennai Police commissioner. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin visited the office of the Director-General of Police in Chennai on September 22 and received representations from police personnel under the 'Chief Minister In Your Department' initiative.

After receiving the pleas, the CM assured appropriate action on them, an official release said. During his visit, Mr. Stalin also registered his entry in the visitors' register along with his comments and also planted a sapling on the campus.

Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, Additional DGP (Law and Order) P. Thamaraikannan and senior officers were also present.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In another event in the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin distributed the enhanced monthly pension of ₹3,000 to registered, traditional Siddha-, Ayurveda-, Unani- and Homeopathy practitioners, who are retired and above 60 years of age. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
Chennai
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app