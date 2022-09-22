Tamil Nadu CM Stalin visits DGP office; receives pleas from police personnel

“After receiving the pleas, CM Stalin assured appropriate action on them,” an official release said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin planting a sapling of magizham on the campus of the Director General of Police office, in Chennai, on September 22. Also seen in picture are Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy; C. Sylendra Babu, DGP; and Shankar Jiwal, Greater Chennai Police commissioner. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin visited the office of the Director-General of Police in Chennai on September 22 and received representations from police personnel under the 'Chief Minister In Your Department' initiative. After receiving the pleas, the CM assured appropriate action on them, an official release said. During his visit, Mr. Stalin also registered his entry in the visitors' register along with his comments and also planted a sapling on the campus. Home Secretary K. Phanindra Reddy, Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu, Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, Additional DGP (Law and Order) P. Thamaraikannan and senior officers were also present. In another event in the Secretariat, Mr. Stalin distributed the enhanced monthly pension of ₹3,000 to registered, traditional Siddha-, Ayurveda-, Unani- and Homeopathy practitioners, who are retired and above 60 years of age. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.



