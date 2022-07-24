CM Stalin urges PM Modi to ensure completion of medical education by Ukraine-returnee students in Indian colleges

Stalin’s letter follows a recent reply by the Union government in the Lok Sabha that no permission has been given by the NMC to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute or university

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, urging to secure the future of medical students who returned from war-hit Ukraine. He sought directions to the National Medical Commission (NMC) and the Union Ministries concerned for necessary amendments in the relevant Central Acts, to enable the students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India.

In his letter to the Prime Minister, Mr. Stalin referred to a recent reply of the government in the Lok Sabha that no permission has been given by the NMC to transfer or accommodate any foreign medical students in any Indian medical institute or university and said it has caused anxiety among students. Though the reply has been given in the specific context of some steps taken in a State, Mr. Stalin highlighted that this has once again brought the uncertain future of the students to the fore.

"Given the current situation in Ukraine, it may not be practically possible for these medical students to immediately return to their colleges in Ukraine and the uncertainty is likely to prevail even after the cessation of hostilities. Considering this, our State has been repeatedly urging you to take necessary steps to accommodate these students in India or in suitable Universities abroad," Mr. Stalin contended.

Since the beginning of the conflict, around 2000 medical students from Ukraine have returned to Tamil Nadu, one of the largest number among all the States in the country. A copy of the CM's letter to the PM was shared with the media.

While he acknowledged the immediate steps taken by the Union government to evacuate the students in coordination with the States, Mr. Stalin said: "There is a sense of disappointment amongst students that similar concrete steps have not been taken by the Union government towards continuance of their studies".

Mr. Stalin further requested the PM to direct the NMC and the Union Ministries concerned to initiate steps to bring in necessary amendments in the relevant Central Acts, to enable these students to continue their studies in medical colleges in India.

"If this solution is deemed difficult, then necessary steps need to be immediately initiated to provide these students with an alternative option to continue their studies in foreign universities, with similar regulations and academic ambience. Considering the delay which has already happened, I request your urgent intervention in this regard. I assure you that the Tamil Nadu government will offer its full cooperation to all the efforts taken by you on this issue," the Chief Minister added.