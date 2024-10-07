AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Monday (October 7, 2024) said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and the State government must take full responsibility for the death of five people after the Indian Air Force (IAF) air show held at Marina beach in Chennai on Sunday (October 6).

Speaking to reporters in Salem, Mr. Palaniswami said lakhs of people had gathered at the Marina to witness the IAF air show on Mr. Stalin’s invitation. However, basic amenities were not provided to the visitors, and due to the heavy rush, five people died and around 300 people were admitted to the hospital for treatment, he alleged.

Had Mr. Stalin obtained information from the intelligence wing of the Police department on how many people would show up for the event and made arrangements accordingly, this mishap could have been averted, he said.

This shows how poor the administration of the government is, he added.

“In various states, these air shows were conducted with proper arrangements in place, and no such incident was reported. Hereafter, the Chief Minister should make proper arrangements for functions wherein lakhs of people are expected to attend,” Mr. Palaniswami added.

‘Not implementing AIADMK schemes’

Accusing the the DMK government of not implementing the schemes introduced by the previous AIADMK government, Mr. Palaniswami said: “The DMK government has decided to take drinking water from the veterinary park in Thalaivasal in Salem district allegedly to SIPCOT (IT park). Farmers have announced a protest against this. If the government takes Cauvery water to SIPCOT, then we will approach the court. The AIADMK will scrap this once we come to power.”

Alleging that drugs were sold near educational institutions across the State and that “anti-social elements” were threatening people questioning this practice, Mr. Palaniswami said until the DMK was in power, the drug menace in the State would not be eradicated.

Speaking about the issues faced by teachers in the State, he said: “The government should provide salary to teachers under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. Salaries have not been paid to teachers working in government-aided colleges for the past one year.”

‘Incomplete work’

“During the AIADMK regime, work to construct a stormwater drain extending 2,400 km in Chennai was initiated, and in that 1,240 km was completed. The DMK failed to complete the remaining work over the last 40 months of its rule,” Mr. Palaniswami alleged.

“The Chennai Metro Rail project phase II, covering 119 km and worth ₹63,000 crore, was also brought in during the AIADMK regime, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had laid the foundation stone for that project. But the DMK government failed to get the funds in time,” he said.

“People say that the Chief Minister went to America allegedly for getting a treatment and not for attracting investments,” Mr. Palaniswami claimed.