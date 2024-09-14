ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says there will be change in Cabinet

Updated - September 14, 2024 11:45 am IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announces upcoming changes in State Cabinet upon return from U.S. trip

The Hindu Bureau

“There will be no gap between the DMK’s words and actions (sonnathai seivom) and there will certainly be a situation that will fulfil your expectations,” said CM Stalin. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on return to Chennai from the U.S. on Saturday (September 14, 2024), said there would be a change in the State Cabinet.

When asked about his statement before his visit to the U.S. that “change was inevitable”, Mr. Stalin said there would certainly be a change.

“There will be no gap between the DMK’s words and actions (sonnathai seivom). The party is celebrating its 75th anniversary. There will certainly be a situation that will fulfil your expectation,” he told reporters at the Chennai Airport.

Mr. Stalin also said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the implementation of the New Education Policy (NEP) and to get funds for the State, including the implementation of Metro Rail Project II.

Responding to the Centre’s condition that the State would get funds only if it implemented the NEP, the Chief Minister said the Minister and officials had already held discussions with the Centre on the issue.

Mr. Stalin said there was no need for him to comment on the VCK’s decision to invite the AIADMK for the conference demanding prohibition in Tamil Nadu since Mr. Thol. Thirumavalavan himself had clarified that the conference was not organised with any political motive.

