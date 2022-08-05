Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin requests MLAs to take part in drug awareness events on August 11

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 05, 2022 18:51 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 18:51 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to all MLAs of the State Legislature on Friday requesting them to participate in the awareness programmes on the dangers of drug abuse, to be organised on August 11 in their respective constituencies.

Mr. Stalin said every year, August 11 was observed as an awareness day against drug abuse and several programmes would be organised in schools and colleges across the State.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Chief Minister said drugs were a threat to the society and had to be completely eradicated. Preventive steps should be taken to ensure that no one uses drugs. The government was taking several legal steps to prevent drug abuse.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...