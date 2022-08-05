Tamil Nadu CM Stalin requests MLAs to take part in drug awareness events on August 11

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin wrote to all MLAs of the State Legislature on Friday requesting them to participate in the awareness programmes on the dangers of drug abuse, to be organised on August 11 in their respective constituencies. Mr. Stalin said every year, August 11 was observed as an awareness day against drug abuse and several programmes would be organised in schools and colleges across the State. The Chief Minister said drugs were a threat to the society and had to be completely eradicated. Preventive steps should be taken to ensure that no one uses drugs. The government was taking several legal steps to prevent drug abuse.



