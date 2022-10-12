Tamil Nadu CM Stalin releases magazines for government school students, teachers

CM Stalin also distributed prizes to students who excelled in competitions held on the occasion of 'Mahakavi Day'

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday released 'Oonjal', 'Thensittu' and 'Kanavu Aasiriyar' magazines from the School Education Department for encouraging the habit of reading and writing in Tamil and English among school students and teachers.

'Oonjal' and 'Thensittu', both bimonthly magazines, are for students in Class IV and V and those in Classes VI-IX respectively, while 'Kanavu Aasiriyar' monthly magazine is for teachers. The magazines would not only feature creations from students but also publish information and stories for the benefit of government school students, an official release said.

During the event in the Secretariat, the CM also distributed prizes to students, who excelled in competitions held on the occasion of 'Mahakavi Day' on September 11. Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also present.

In another meeting, the CM reviewed the functions of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and instructed officials to monitor the solid waste management system and ensure it is implemented properly. "Funds are being released by the government in the appropriate time. You will have to ensure that the works start after orders are issued and complete them soon to benefit the people," Mr. Stalin said.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru and senior officials were present in the meeting.