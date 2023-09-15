Tamil Nadu CM Stalin launches ‘Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam’ in Kancheepuram

September 15, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:14 am IST - Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Friday, September 15, 2023, launched the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in Kancheepuram on Friday, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) founder C.N. Annadurai.

Under the scheme, ₹1,000 will be given as rights grant every month to 1.06 crore women heads of family in the State

During an official function in Kancheepuram, the birth place of former CM Annadurai, Mr. Stalin formally launched the scheme in Pachaiyappa’s College for Men campus and also the distribution of ATM cards to beneficiaries.

Minister T.M. Anbarasan, Kancheepuram MP G. Selvam, legislators C.V.M.P. Ezhilarasan, K. Sundar and K. Selvaperunthagai, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Finance Secretary T. Udhayachandran, Secretary-I to CM N. Muruganandam, Kancheepuram Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan and senior officials were also present.

During his speech, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena said there were reports that in one of the districts some women got calls asking them to share the OTP. Mr. Meena clarified the State government has not asked for details of either the OTP or the bank account details of the beneficiaries.

In case anyone asked for details of OTP or bank account details, Mr. Meena said complaints should be made to the police in this regard.

The scheme was also simultaneously launched by Ministers in districts across the State. The Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam was among the assurances made by the DMK in its electoral manifesto ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Stalin paid floral tributes to the statue of former CM Annadurai in Kancheepuram Municipal Corporation office. He also visited Perarignar Anna Memorial House and paid floral tributes to the late leader’s statue.

The State government has also announced that those, who applied to benefit under the scheme but were rejected would be able to move an appeal against the decision.

Over 1.63 crore applications were received under the scheme and of which a total of 1,06,50,000 applications were shortlisted after they were found to meet various eligibility criteria.

An SMS would be sent on behalf of the Chief Minister to the beneficiaries on September 15, which would also have details on how to handle any issues that may arise. Those who have applied for the scheme but have not been shortlisted to benefit, would be given the reason they were not shortlisted.

The Tamil Nadu government would incur an expenditure of ₹12,000 crore annually to implement the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam.

