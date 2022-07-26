CM Stalin issues stern warning against harassment of girl students

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File

July 26, 2022 16:41 IST

In the wake of death of three school girls in Tamil Nadu in the past two weeks, the Chief Minister underlined that the State would not remain a mute spectator if girl students were harassed either sexually, emotionally or physically.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on July 26 issued a stern warning against any harassment — either sexual, emotional or physical — against girl students and said strong action would be taken against perpetrators. He also called upon educational institutions not to treat their ventures as “commercial” initiatives but as a service to the society.

Students enroll in educational institutions not just to earn academic degrees, these institutions must instill in them self-confidence, courage and determination, Mr. Stalin said. “Students from Tamil Nadu should be able to face any challenge. Students, especially girls should be able to face any insults or disturbances with courage.”

The Tamil Nadu government, Mr. Stalin underlined, would not remain a mute spectator if girl students were harassed either sexually, emotionally or physically and would bring those perpetrators to books and get them appropriate punishment. “Under any circumstances, students should not be forced to end their lives. You [students] have come so far after overcoming several challenges. You need to convert challenges into achievements,” he said.

The service of educational institutions and teachers would not end in merely imparting education to students but also shape them into persons with physical toughness and mental strength, Mr. Stalin said. He also called upon teachers and parents to talk freely with students. “You [students] should share your dreams with your parents and teachers.”

During his speech at a function to mark the golden jubilee of Guru Nanak College (Autonomous) at Velachery in Chennai, Mr. Stalin lauded the college administration for its social and educational service to the people of Chennai during COVID-19 and during other disasters. “Though Sikhs are a minority community in Chennai, their educational services has been magnificent”.

Mr. Stalin also pointed out how DMK was in power both the times when the college was instituted in 1971 and when the institution was witnessing 50 years in service. It was during the DMK government in 1971, 25 acres of land was granted for commencing the college. Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan, Velachery MLA J.M.H. Aassan Maulaana and senior officials were also present.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).