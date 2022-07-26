Tamil Nadu

CM Stalin issues stern warning against harassment of girl students

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. File
The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI July 26, 2022 16:41 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 17:32 IST

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin on July 26 issued a stern warning against any harassment — either sexual, emotional or physical — against girl students and said strong action would be taken against perpetrators. He also called upon educational institutions not to treat their ventures as “commercial” initiatives but as a service to the society.

Students enroll in educational institutions not just to earn academic degrees, these institutions must instill in them self-confidence, courage and determination, Mr. Stalin said. “Students from Tamil Nadu should be able to face any challenge. Students, especially girls should be able to face any insults or disturbances with courage.”

The Tamil Nadu government, Mr. Stalin underlined, would not remain a mute spectator if girl students were harassed either sexually, emotionally or physically and would bring those perpetrators to books and get them appropriate punishment. “Under any circumstances, students should not be forced to end their lives. You [students] have come so far after overcoming several challenges. You need to convert challenges into achievements,” he said.

