Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates Cognizant office in Chennai’s Navalur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin inaugurated a new office of Cognizant Technology Solutions located in the OzoneTechno Park campus at Navalur in Chennai on July 26.

More than 5,000 employees would be the facility spread more than six lakh sq.ft., an official release said. Minister for MSMEs T. M. Anbarasan, legislators S. S. Balaji and senior officials were also present.

Surprise visit

Earlier, CM Stalin paid a surprise visit to the CM Call Centre in Sholinganallur and attended a few calls from callers to enquire about their grievances. Minister for MSMEs T.M. Anbarasan and senior officials were present.