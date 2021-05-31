Tamil Nadu CM Stalin inaugurates 200-bed COVID centre in Karur

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurated a 200-bed COVID centre, in Karur. Photo: Special Arrangement

CHENNAI:

31 May 2021 14:44 IST

The unit set up jointly by the Karur district administration and TNPL, a State government enterprise, has 152 oxygen beds, a release said.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin virtually inaugurated a 200-bed COVID Centre at a community hall located within the TNPL Township on Monday.

The triage unit set up jointly by the Karur district administration and Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL), a State government enterprise, has 152 oxygen beds, an official release said. “Equipment has been imported from Italy at a cost of ₹1 crore to ensure smooth supply of oxygen here. Arrangements have been made to refill oxygen cyclinders from here to Karur, Namakkal, Erode and Salem districts,” it said.

Electricity Minister V. Senthil Balaji, Karur MP S. Jothimani, Aravakurichi MLA R. Elango, Kulithalai MLA R. Manickam and Krishnarayapuram MLA K. Sivagama Sundari, Karur Collector Prashant M. Wadnere took part in the event in Karur. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu and senior officials were also part of the virtual event from Chennai.

