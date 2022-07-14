Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin hospitalised for observation of COVID-19 symptoms

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin
The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI July 14, 2022 15:18 IST
Updated: July 14, 2022 16:14 IST

Two days after testing positive for COVID-19, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was admitted to a private hospital in Alwarpet, Chennai on Thursday for medical investigation and close monitoring.

According to the press statement issued by Kauvery Hospital, Mr. Stalin “has been admitted for investigation and observation for Covid related symptoms.”

Earlier on Tuesday, he tested positive for the infection and isolated himself. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin had said he felt tired and hence underwent a test. Wishing the 69-year-old DMK leader a speedy recovery, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, wrote a letter dated July 12 stating, “I learnt with utmost concern that you have been tested positive for COVID-19. You have been a dynamic public leader with significant public contact making you vulnerable to this contagion. I pray for your sound health and speedy recovery.”

