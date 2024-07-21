Tamil Nadu CM Stalin greets Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on July 21 extended his birthday greetings to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said Mr. Kharge’s rich experience and astute leadership have been instrumental in the growth and success of the Congress party.

“Your dedication to Social Justice and efforts to uplift the marginalised continue to inspire us all. May your journey ahead be filled with continued success and impactful contributions,” Mr. Stalin said.