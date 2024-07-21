GIFT a SubscriptionGift

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin greets Mallikarjun Kharge on his birthday

In a social media post, CM Stalin said Mallikarjun Kharge’s rich experience and astute leadership have been instrumental in the growth and success of the Congress party.

Published - July 21, 2024 02:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin. File

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on July 21 extended his birthday greetings to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said Mr. Kharge’s rich experience and astute leadership have been instrumental in the growth and success of the Congress party.

“Your dedication to Social Justice and efforts to uplift the marginalised continue to inspire us all. May your journey ahead be filled with continued success and impactful contributions,” Mr. Stalin said.

