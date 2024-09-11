CM Stalin explores feasibility of renewing partnership with Ford in Tamil Nadu

In a meeting with representatives from Ford Motor Company in Chicago in the United States, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin called upon the American automobile manufacturer to restart production in its erstwhile plant near Chennai. Mr. Stalin also called upon Ford for the expansion of its global technology and business solutions centre.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said: “Had a very engaging discussion with the team from @Ford Motors! Explored the feasibility of renewing Ford’s three decade partnership with Tamil Nadu, to again make in Tamil Nadu for the world!”

Ford’s International Markets Group president Kay Hart, International Government Affairs vice president Matthew Godlewski, and country director (Government Affairs) Shripad Bhat took part in the discussion with the delegation from the Tamil Nadu government.

Ford, which set up shop in Tamil Nadu in the 1990s, had announced in September 2021 that it would stop production in its plant near Chennai by June 2022.

Mr. Stalin and his team also held a meeting with ITServe Alliance, wherein he called upon the company for fresh investments in Tamil Nadu. ITServe Alliance’s national president Jagadeesh Mosali, directors Siva Moopanar, Samba Movva, and Satish Yalamanchili were among those present in the meeting.

Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Industries, Investment Promotion and Commerce T.R.B. Rajaa and senior officials from the State government were also present.

During Mr. Stalin’s trip to the US so far, the State government has signed a total of 16 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) for investment proposals to the tune of ₹7,016 crore to Tamil Nadu.

