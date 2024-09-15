Tamil Nadu CM Stalin, Edappadi Palaniswami pay floral tributes to former CM C.N. Annadurai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin, Leader of the Opposition and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami and senior leaders paid tributes to late former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai on the latter’s birth anniversary on Sunday (September 15, 2024.)

Mr. Stalin paid floral tributes to the portrait displayed near the former CM’s statue on Anna Salai-Wallajah Road junction on Sunday morning (September 15, 2024.) Senior Minister and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, his Cabinet colleagues, MPs and MLAs also paid floral tributes to the late leader.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said the DMK founder sowed seeds that made several social changes through the DMK during the past 75 years that has elevated Tamil Nadu. He also recalled the strong bond between late leaders and former CMs C.N. Annadurai and M. Karunanidhi.

Mr. Stalin also visited the party head office in Teynampet, which is named after former CM Annadurai and paid floral tributes to the statue of the late leader installed on the campus.

Mr. Palaniswami led his party men to pay floral tributes to the late leader’s statue on Anna Salai-Wallajah Road junction. In a social media post said it was late leader Annadurai who laid the path of an era that made Tamil Nadu stand apart in the regional political scene in the country. The former CM also termed the late leader as the guiding principle of the Dravidian movement.

The AIADMK leader called upon his partymen to take vow to work for an egalitarian society on the birth anniversary of the late leader Annadurai.

Former CM O. Panneerselvam in a social media post, paid tributes to the late leader, who he said, formed the foundations of development for Tamil Nadu through his literary prowess, influence of his powerful speeches and hard work.

Stalin pays tributes to Sitaram Yechury

Also, Mr. Stalin and his party men visited the State unit office of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and paid floral tributes to the late leader Sitaram Yechury. In a social media post, Mr. Stalin said Sitaram Yechury voiced the rights of the people all through his life. He also lauded that the late Left leader’s body has been donated for research purposes.

Mr. Stalin was in the U.S. when the CPI(M) passed away on September 11. DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin, T.R. Baalu, Dayanidhi Maran had paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the Communist leader in Delhi.

