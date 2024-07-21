Tamil Nadu CM Stalin criticises Centre to show his political presence: BJP State chief Annamalai 

BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai alleged on July 21 that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has failed to fulfil the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) poll promises deceiving the people of Tamil Nadu and is trying to shift the blame on the Union Government to show his political presence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Annamalai was responding to Mr. Stalin’s social media post on X in which the latter listed various infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu awaiting the Centre’s approval. The DMK leader had urged the Centre to fulfil the expectations of the State in the Union Budget 2024.

Mr. Annamalai said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Government had given ₹10.76 lakh crore to Tamil Nadu through various welfare schemes. “Does the Chief Minister know that the East Coast Road (ECR) expansion project, a poll promise of the DMK in 2006, is being carried out using ₹9,386 crore funds from the Union Government? Has the Chief Minister forgotten or trying to hide the Union Government’s allocation of ₹5,800 crore for the Chennai Port-Maduravoyal Corridor?” he questioned.

He said only ₹800 crore was sanctioned for Railway projects in Tamil Nadu between 2009 and 2014. “However, the BJP government at the Centre has allocated ₹6,331 crore of Railway projects for Tamil Nadu, this year. Mr. Modi had sanctioned 11 medical colleges for Tamil Nadu,” he said.

He also questioned, “What happened to the DMK’s poll promise of one medical college in every district?. Instead of criticising others, the DMK government should concentrate on fulfilling its promises,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.